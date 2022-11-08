Young Bucks File For New Trademark Amid AEW Return Rumors

The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) have filed a new trademark as the term “The Wayward Sons” was submitted to the USPTO on November 3rd for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. Here are the descriptions:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The Young Bucks Returning

The top tag team has been away from AEW since the All Out brawl. At All Out, they won the AEW Trios Championships alongside Kenny Omega.

AEW had suspended Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight with CM Punk. Everyone listed above except for The Elite has returned to work. However, The Elite has been backstage at recent Dynamite events, with the belief that they will be returning to television shortly.

In recent weeks, vignettes promoting the “deletion” of the Bucks and Omega have begun airing on AEW television. Also, The Young Bucks and Omega have been added back to television commercials for Dynamite and Rampage, another indication that they are returning soon.