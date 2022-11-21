Young Bucks: ‘These Have Been Two of the Hardest Months of Our Lives’

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega returned to AEW television at AEW Full Gear last Saturday, where they challenged Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, & Rey Fenix) for the AEW Trios Championships, but came up short.

The Elite had been suspended due to their involvement in the backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel at All Out in September. They were also stripped for the AEW Trios Championships, which they won at AEW All Out.

During today’s Being The Elite, the Young Bucks discussed their return to the company. They confirmed reports that they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events but haven’t wrestled until now. Nick said until they wrestled again, it felt like something was missing.

The Pressure

Nick Jackson admitted that he had anxiety thinking about it and didn’t know if he could still perform at a high level. Matt Jackson stated he was weakening up in cold sweats ahead of their return.

“People don’t understand because we haven’t been able to talk about it. This has been…two of the hardest months of my life. I know for you [Nick] too. Here we are, we got through it, you just never know what’s going to happen until you do it. To hear the support and hear and see how happy a lot of people were to see us, that meant the world to us and Kenny. It felt good. We’re going through the healing process right now. Last night [Full Gear] was a big step to get there. I feel good. We got to come out to a song we grew up listening to with our Dad. A song we almost didn’t get. We didn’t get it until the 11th hour. That was stressful. Getting that, it was the night before, we finally knew. Collectively, it was a crazy time. Now that it’s the end, I can almost sight relief at this point.”

The Elite made their entrance to “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas. The Elite and Death Triangle will take part in a Best of Seven series, with match two taking place on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

