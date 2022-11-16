Young Bucks Abandon ‘Wayward Sons’ Trademark Application

The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) have abandoned their trademark application for the name, The Wayward Sons.

The Bucks applied for the name on November 3rd. The ‘Goods and Services’ usage description at the United States Patent and Trademark Office included “entertainment services in the nature of wrestling contests” along with a slew of merchandise offerings, such as shirts, hats, bandanas and more.

Less than two weeks later, their application was rescinded on November 14th. No specific reason has been for the abandonment, but it’s likely they received word the application would not be approved due to conflicts with existing trademarks.

The Young Bucks Returning

The top tag team has been away from All Elite Wrestling since the events that transpired after September’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The Elite have been backstage at recent AEW Dynamite events, with the belief that they will be returning to television shortly.

In recent weeks, vignettes promoting the “deletion” of the Bucks and Omega have begun airing on AEW television. The Bucks and Omega have been added back to television commercials for Dynamite and Rampage, another indication that they are returning soon.