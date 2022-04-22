Brock Lesnar Almost F5’d Zach Gowen Off SmackDown Fist

Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen says WWE wanted Brock Lesnar to F5 him off the SmackDown fist during their 2003 feud.

Luckily for Gowen, the spot never happened. According to the one-legged wrestler, WWE was unable to hammer out the logistics.

On Friday, Gowen replied to a tweet by the official account of McDonald’s. The burger chain asked, “bring back ______.” Gowen replied, the SmackDown fist.

This prompted him to reveal an interesting piece of information about the infamous angle that saw Lesnar throw a wheelchair-bound Gowen down a flight of stairs.

According to Gowen, WWE had other plans for Lesnar’s method of assault.

“Fun fact: The original plan was for Brock to F5 off the FIST through the stage, but we couldn’t come up with HOW we would get up there. The that plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair.”

Fun fact: The original plan was for Brock to F5 off the FIST ? through the stage but we couldn't come up with HOW we would get up there. That plan evolved into him throwing me down the stairs in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/UcGfl7NlpM — Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) April 22, 2022

Brock Lesnar F5’ing Zach Gowen off the SmackDown fist would have been a sight to behold. However, the whole “shoving a man in a wheelchair down a flight of steps” still stands out as one of the most violent and surreal moments in WWE history.

For those who are wondering if Zach Gowen went down the steps himself, he didn’t. Gowen was smart of enough to use a stunt man, despite a thoughtful offer by Vince McMahon himself.

During a 2015 interview with Nick Hausman, Gowen reveals that Vince McMahon offered him the chance to take the stunt himself. He respectfully declined.

“Right before the stunt man is about to take the fall, I’m standing up there watching them film it,” said Gowen. “Vince McMahon looks at me and he says, ‘You know, kid, if you want… you can take the bump. You can do it yourself if you want.’ I said, ‘No thanks, man!” I know I’m stupid, but I’m not that stupid! I’m not going to fall down two flights of stairs in a wheel chair. I’m not trained to do that.”

Good call, Zach. Good call.