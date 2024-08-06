WWE Raw Results (08/05)

The August 5th episode of WWE Raw takes place from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, and is being broadcast on the SyFy Channel. Follow along with our coverage and enjoy the show!

-The show begins with Ludwig Kaiser introducing the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER. The Ring General comes out to the ring dressed in a suit and cuts a promo claiming that he can finally bring prestige back to professional wrestling now that he is at the top of the mountain. GUNTHER doesn’t speak for long as he is interrupted by, RANDY ORTON!

-Orton tells GUNTHER that he looks good with the title around his waist, but that the only reason he’s champion is because he scored a controversial victory over him at King of the Ring. The Viper reminds the WWE Universe that the referee’s decision is final, but now he wants his rematch, and he wants it at Bash at Berlin. GUNTHER thinks for a moment and accepts the challenge. The two men shake hands and Michael Cole confirms on commentary that the match is set.

-Michael Cole and Pat McAfee remind us that the first hour of tonight’s Raw is commercial-free. We cut backstage where Sheamus is being interviewed. He asks the good people of Baltimore if they’re ready for a BANGER! They all cheer and he enters the arena for his matchup against Kaiser.

Match 1: Sheamus defeats Ludwig Kaiser with The Brogue Kick. Pete Dunne interfered and tried to cost Sheamus but the Celtic Warrior overcame the odds. Dunne and Sheamus had an epic staredown afterward.

-A video package aired hyping the Wyatt Sicks first official matchup since debuting. They will be battling Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. We cut to another video showing Gable and The Creeds entering the arena, looking confident.

-Damian Priest is out next. He is ENRAGED with Finn Balor, telling his former Judgment Day comrade that he will cause him a great amount of pain for betraying him at SummerSlam. Priest later tells Balor that his family grew (referencing the WWE Universe) at SummerSlam, and that he will not disappoint them again.

-Balor pops up on the screen. He tells Priest that he didn’t betray him, but that Priest betrayed Judgment Day. He pulls up a photo from 2023 SummerSlam, when Balor challenged for the world title against Seth Rollins, but lost due to the teased cash-in from Priest that distracted him. He tells Priest that he will happily make his life a living hell along with the rest of Judgment Day. The camera pulls back and reveals that Liv Morgan and Carlito are now official members, alongside JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

-Backstage Adam Pearce gets approached by Bronson Reed. Reed is unhappy and tells Pearce that he plans to stop following the rules because that’s the only way anyone gets what they want in WWE.

Match 2: Lyra Valkyria defeated Shayna Baszler by DQ after Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark attacked Valkyria. This led to Damage CTRL coming up and clearing the ring.

-Karrion Kross cuts a backstage promo alongside The Final Testament. He says the clock is running out on The New Day. He reminds Xavier Woods that he was given ample opportunities to join the Final Testament, but promises instead to allow him to be a part of the death of the New Day.

-Back from commercial. Chad Gable reveals that he and The Creeds will face the Wyatt Sicks in the main event of tonight’s Raw. He also tells Maxxine Dupri that he’s officially done with her, Otis, and Akira Tozawa, and that they can keep the Alpha Academy name.

-A smiling CM Punk is out next for a promo. He tells the fans in Baltimore that he should be angry or upset that he lost at SummerSlam to Drew McIntyre, but the truth is that he was told by WWE that he would need 9 months to recover from his injury and he did it in five. He claims that his road to WrestleMania 41 begins now and that he will once again battle his way to the top.

He then calls out Drew McIntyre for round two, but McIntyre doesn’t answer, Seth Rollins does. Rollins tells Punk that he is ready to fight and the two prepare to square off. Before they fight McIntyre interrupts them from the crowd and touts his victory from SummerSlam. He teases Punk by showing off the bracelet with AJ and Larry’s name on it. Punk darts out of the ring and chases McIntyre, leaving Rollins all alone in the ring.

However, Rollins doesn’t remain alone for long. Bronson Reed attacks and lays Rollins out! He hits six Tsunamis before security escorts him out. Rollins is spitting up blood.

Back from break, Adam Pearce says that Rollins is not doing good at all after Reed’s attack. CM Punk runs up to him looking for Drew McIntyre. Pearce says he walked McIntyre out of the arena and that they’re not touching each other tonight.

Match 3: The New Day defeated Authors of Pain (w/Karrion Kross, Scarlett & Paul Ellering) after Woods catches Akam with an inside cradle. Odyssey Jones debuts and helps the New Day fight the Final Testament off. Jones looked great, and hit both members of the AoP with a slam at the same time.

IT'S ODYSSEY JONES!!!



-A video airs showing JD McDonagh cutting a fiery promo on Damian Priest. The footage shows JD’s history with Priest in Judgment Day and how the two never trusted each other. The two are set to clash later in the show, where JD promises to unleash his full ‘Irish Ace’ persona and put a beating on Priest.