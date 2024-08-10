WWE SmackDown Results (08/09)

The August 9th episode of WWE SmackDown takes place from the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is being broadcast on FOX. Follow along with our coverage and enjoy the show!

-Cody Rhodes is out first and begins to cut a promo about what happened at WWE SummerSlam. Before he can get another word out Solo Sikoa, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga interrupt, with Solo demanding he get another crack at the title, stating that the only reason he wasn’t champion was Roman Reigns. The Bloodline approaches the ring but Kevin Owens runs out with a chair and stands next to Cody. Solo and company depart.

-Cody then tells Kevin Owens that he wants to defend the title against him at Bash at Berlin. KO is initially reluctant, stating that he doesn’t deserve an opportunity due to his win/loss record over the last year. However, Cody says that KO is deserving for helping him out in his war against The Bloodline, adding that he will speak to Nick Aldis about making the match official.

Match 1: Street Profits defeated A-Town-Down Under in a #1 contender’s qualifier. Dawkins scored the pinfall after the team hit their top-rope blockbuster. They will now face the winner of DIY and Pretty Deadly, who wrestle later tonight.

-Backstage Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens are chatting. Owens tells Aldis the same thing he told Cody, that he doesn’t deserve a shot at the title at Bash at Berlin. Aldis states that he was considering offering the shot to Roman Reigns, which sets Owens off. He goes on a rant stating that Reigns is not deserving, and that if Aldis really needed to find a challenger he need only look in the locker room. Aldis, impressive with KO’s fight, officially gives him the title opportunity for Bash at Berlin.

-After a commercial break, we see Tiffany Stratton planning Nia Jax’s title celebration, which happens next week. Pretty Deadly pops up and ask Stratton if she’ll plan their celebration after they win the tag titles. Stratton walks away, but Chelsea Green and Piper Niven approach Stratton and tell her that they see right through her act, and know that she wants to cash-in on Jax at some point.

Match 2: Jade Cargill defeated Alba Fyre after hitting the Jaded. Blair Davenport and Isla Dawn attacked Cargill after, but Naomi and Bianca Belair evened the odds and the babyfaces stood tall to end the segment.