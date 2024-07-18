Hulk Hogan to Speak 2024 RNC Before Donald Trump’s Nomination

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is slated to make an appearance at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, just before WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump accepts the GOP nomination for President of the United States.

The wrestling legend will address the crowd ahead of Trump’s official acceptance speech on the final night of the convention, according to two senior campaign officials who spoke to NBC News. Trump’s nomination follows the recent announcement of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate.

Linda McMahon & Kane Also at the 2024 RNC

WWE has had a presence at the 2024 RNC all week. Aside from the whole thing revolving around a Hall of Famer, former WWE President and and Trump’s former United States Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon.

McMahon, a former member of Donald Trump’s Presidential Cabinet, bumped into a former WWE co-worker: Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glen Jacobs (Kane).

Great to have ran into my friend and strong conservative freedom fighter @Linda_McMahon today! pic.twitter.com/d5ZN4wRWR7 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 17, 2024

Hulk Hogan & Donald Trump

Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump are friends dating back to the 1980’s. In recent years, Hogan has been a proud supporter of Trump’s US Presidential campaigns.

In 2015, when Trump was running for president, Hogan publicly stated that he wanted to be Trump’s running mate. During an interaction with TMZ, Hogan was asked which 2016 presidential candidate he would like to have in the ring with him. Instead of answering that question directly, Hogan responded, “I don’t want to be in the ring with any candidates, I want to be Trump’s running mate.”

Stay tuned for our continued coverage of Hulk Hogan speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention later this evening.