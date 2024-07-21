Nic Nemeth Wins TNA World Championship At Slammiversary 2024

TNA Wrestling has a brand new World Champion and his name is Nic Nemeth! The ‘Wanted Man’ won the gold at Slammiversarty 2024 in the show’s six-way elimination main event. The bout consisted of Nemeth, Moose, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian, and Josh Alexander.

Maclin was the first name eliminated from the match. A former Impact World Champion, Maclin was eliminated after being flattened by Moose’s spear. Up next, it was Moose who was eliminated by Joe Hendry, guaranteeing that a new TNA World Champion would be crowned.

Though the crowd was firmly behind the Scottish star, Slammiversary wouldn’t be Hendry’s night, as he was eliminated by Josh Alexander after a low-blow and a C4 Spike.

Even after eliminating Hendry, Alexander continued his assault on the former TNA/NXT star. Josh also got in the face of the official and showed a side to himself that fans (who chanted a**hole at their fellow Canadian) had never seen before.

Alexander had little time to relish in what he had done, as he was eliminated thanks to a superkick from Nic Nemeth. With just Nemeth and Kazarian left, neither man held anything back, but it was a Danger Zone by Nemeth who secured him the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Nemeth’s win comes six months after his arrival in TNA at January’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. On that night, Nemeth set his sights on then-TNA World Champion Moose and made no secret that he was focused on becoming TNA World Champion. Ending the 189-day reign of Moose, Nemeth, who entered Montreal with a partially torn labrum, had done exactly what he claimed he would in an explosive TNA Slammiversary main event.