Willow Returns on TNA iMPACT, Dances to ‘Not Like Us’

Willow, the twisted alter ego of Jeff Hardy, made a return during the April 24, edition of TNA iMPACT, and showed off his dance moves. During the show, Nic and Ryan Nemeth traversed the Hardy compound, where the brothers split up. Nic would then encounter Willow, who showed off his dance moves to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Willow’s surprising return caught many off guard and sparked several reactions on social media. Jordynne Grace, who left TNA to join WWE earlier this year, joked that she’d only return to TNA Wrestling if she was afforded the creative freedom to have such a unique segment of her own.

Not ever coming back unless my creative includes some shit like this — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 25, 2025

The segment ended with the Nemeth brothers fleeing with the TNA World Tag Team Championships, currently held by the Hardys. Matt and Jeff will put their titles on the line at TNA Rebellion against Nic and Ryan on Sunday, April 27. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Willow is a part of the event, and if so, whether he has more dance moves in store.