Nic Nemeth Claims Goldberg Match Could’ve Hospitalized Him

Nic Nemeth was fortunate to avoid a lengthy stay in a hospital bed after wrestling Bill Goldberg, according to the former TNA World Champion. On X, Goldberg shared a clip of the pair’s SummerSlam 2019 collision telling fans “be careful what you wish for.” Nemeth, who was squashed in the match, clarified that the match only came about as Goldberg wished for it.

Or even what no one but goldblerg asked for https://t.co/97WJyn4dNs — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) March 27, 2025

When a fan argued that Nemeth is “known basically for being able to get your ass kicked,” TNA’s Wanted Man didn’t take it lying down. Firing back, Nemeth argued that rather than being ‘lucky’ to face Goldberg, he was lucky to avoid a trip to the hospital.

You are free to believe anything you tell yourself, but that doesn’t make it accurate. “Kinda lucky to have been in the ring with him”…and not end up in a hospital, is much more accurate tho. Thanks for following. — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) March 28, 2025

Nemeth’s comments suggest that Goldberg was dangerous in the ring, at least in their one-and-only singles encounter. Though never confirmed, many believe the match came about quickly to ‘undo’ the underwhelming performance of Goldberg in his infamous 2019 match with The Undertaker.

Goldberg will wrestle his final match in 2025, ending an epic career that saw him reach the top of WWE and WCW. While it’s unclear who Goldberg’s final opponent will be, Nic Nemeth is in no hurry to volunteer after their previous encounter.