Nic Nemeth Dealing With Torn Labrum, Will Still Wrestle At Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth won’t let a partially torn labrum keep him from competing at Slammiversary, where he has a chance to capture the TNA World Championship.

On TNA iMPACT, Nemeth shared that the injury took place during last week’s match with Frankie Kazarian. Despite this setback, the ‘Wanted Man’ will be part of the the six-man elimination match against Moose, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Josh Alexander, and Kazarian.

.@NicTNemeth is CLEARED to compete in the 6 Man Elimination match at #TNASlammiversary!



Watch #TNAiMPACT NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/5slvAtJyn3 pic.twitter.com/SU0cMTTjAN — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 19, 2024 - Advertisement -

Nemeth joined TNA at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January of this year, mere months after his release from WWE. The former Superstar wasted no time in confronting World Champion Moose but failed to dethrone him at TNA Rebellion in April 2024.

TNA Slammiversary 2024

With five challengers, the odds are definitely against Moose who has held the TNA World Championship since the Hard to Kill relaunch show. Both Maclin and Josh Alexander are former TNA World Champions with Alexander boasting the longest reign of any champion at 335 days. Alexander also never lost the title as his reign was cut short due to an injury.

Kazarian is the most tenured TNA wrestler in the match, having debuted in the company back in 2003. In fact, the TNA World Championship is the only title to allude Kazarian in his journey to the TNA triple crown.

Joe Hendry is perhaps the biggest wild card in the upcoming match given his immense popularity in both TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT. The Scottish wrestler has claimed he’ll challenge John Cena should he win the gold at Slammiversary. This would certainly make for a unique match on Cena’s impending retirement tour that will come to an end in 2025.

TNA Slammiversary will take place on July 20, 2024, at Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The event will stream live on TrillerTV pay-per-view.