Anthony Henry Signs With WWE

WWE has signed former Evolve star Anthony Henry. He will soon be heading to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin his stint with the company.

The 36-year-old star has been one of the top performers of North Carolina indie scenes in the last few years and he has been an important talent for Premiere Wrestling Xperience promotion.

The veteran wrestler finished up his commitments with PWX over the weekend and Anthony Henry posted an emotional farewell message for the fans on his Twitter recently.

With that being said, I am extremely proud of my matches last night, especially the last fight with @RealJDDrake. Once it drops, please go watch it. We left all out in the ring. https://t.co/uSUYgQeiu2 — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) January 17, 2021

Though this wasn’t the indie star’s final non-WWE appearance and he still has one last date booked for Tyrone, Georgia on February 12 where he will be facing Nolan Edward in an Action Wrestling event.

Anthony Henry originally had a failed WWE tryout in December 2019 and he had announced plans for his retirement by the end of 2020.

However, Anthony had another tryout with the promotion in October last year and it appears he has changed the plans for retirement since then.

The exact date for his reporting at the Performance Center is not known yet but the announced match in February suggests that he will report to the PC after that.

