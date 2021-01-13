AEW Announces Awards Show, Opens Fan Voting

All Elite Wrestling will present an awards show at the end of the month. The promotion announced today that the first-ever annual “AEW Awards Show” will be live-streamed on the Bleacher Report App on January 27th, 2021 at 7 PM est. Fans will vote on a series of categories to determine award winners. Fan voting is now open at AEWAwards.com.

AEW also announced the categories and nominations fans can vote on.

2021 AEW Awards categories and nominations:

Best Moment on the Mic

MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech

Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise:

Matt Hardy’s Debut

Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

Sting’s AEW Debut

Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male:

Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin

Eddie Kingston

John Silver

Breakout Star – Female

Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Big Swole

Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown

Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award

Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

The Parking Lot Brawl

The Bunkhouse Match

Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

Stadium Stampede

Moxley wins AEW Championship

Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship

Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks

Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title

- Advertisement -

AEW Dynamite will present New Year’s Smash Night 2 tonight on TNT.