AEW Dark Preview (1/26): 16 Matches Featuring Debuts & Returns

All Elite Wrestling has released the lineup for Tuesday’s edition of AEW Dark.

The card features 16 matches, including some returns, debuts, new tag teams and more:

Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jake St. Patrick Shanna vs. KiLynn King SCU vs TNT Santana & Ortiz vs. Ryzin & Mike Verna Miro vs. Fuego The Butcher and The Blade vs. M’Badu & KC Navarro Danny Limelight vs. Sean Maluta Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow 10 of the Dark Order vs. Ray Jaz Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black Davienne vs. Tay Conti Britt Baker vs. Brooke Havok Ivelisse vs. Jazmin Allure Abadon vs. Vertvixen Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto vs. Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales & Shawn Dean

Plus, “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson will have a ‘Walk Off’ judged by Brandi Rhodes, Aubrey Edwards and Jerry Lynn.

- Advertisement -

Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that he’s especially looking forward to the match between Britt Baker and Brooke Havoc. Havoc is the first student he ever trained and he can’t believe how fast she progressed.

“This is my very first student,” Cody said of Brooke Havoc. “I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. (She was actually Britt’s “intern” when she shadowed tv). VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this! Brooke’s true first pro match.”

You can see AEW‘s rundown of the card in the player embedded below: