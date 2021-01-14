AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash (Night 2) Results: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage, Kenny Omega & Good Brothers

AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash (Night 2) aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Brian Cage in the main event.

New Year’s Smash (Night 2) Results:

PAC def. Eddie Kingston Miro def. Chuck Taylor Kenny Omega & Good Brothers def. Varsity Blondes & Danny Limelight FTR def. Jurassic Express Serena Deeb def. Tay Conti to retain the NWA Women’s Championship Darby Allin def. Brian Cage to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

PAC def. Eddie Kingston

- Advertisement -

Pac squared off against Eddie Kingston in the first match of the night. Pac quickly knocked Kingston out of the ring and launched him into the barricade. Pentagon, Fenix, The Blade, and The Butcher argued outside the ring as Pac brought Kingston to the corner. Pac booted Eddie in the face and made his way up to the top rope. Pac connected with a Dropkick that knocked Kingston to the canvas.

Kingston caught Pac with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a Knee Drop off the middle turnbuckle. Eddie booted Pac out of the ring and The Bunny dug her nails into Pac’s face. Eddie planted Pac with a Suplex on the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Kingston connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Pac kicked out at one.

Pac hit Kingston with a release German Suplex and regrouped near the ropes. Pac booted Kingston in the chest three times and Eddie fell to the mat. Kingston got up and hit Pac with a Belly to Back Suplex for a near fall. Pac perched Kingston up on the top turnbuckle and connected with a Superplex for a two count.

Pac hit an uppercut but Kingston responded with a Clothesline for a near fall. Kingston went for a DDT but Pac held onto the ropes. Pac then hit the Black Arrow for the pinfall victory. After the match, Pac locked in the Brutalizer on Kingston before Butcher and Blade got into the ring. Lance Archer hit the ring and sent Butcher, Blade, and Kingston retreating.

The black arrow will never get old ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/t3v7tFoyOJ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 14, 2021

The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt has stormed the ring and wants to break @MadKing1981 in half!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/SsZHRKNaJU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021

Chuck Taylor Has To Be Miro’s Butler

Chuck Taylor battled Miro tonight on Dynamite. Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford were ringside for the match. Chuck dominated early and sent Miro out of the ring with a Clothesline. Chuck sent Miro into the barricade a couple of times before flipping onto him. Taylor sent Miro into the barricade again and then into the steel ring post. Taylor hit a Double Stomp off the ring apron before the action returned to the ring.

Kip Sabian leveled Orange Cassidy but turned around into a kick to the face from Chuck. Miro capitalized on the distraction and planted Chuck Taylor with a Samoan Drop. Miro connected with a Splash and then a big kick to the face. Miro locked in the Game Over in the middle of the ring and Chuck tapped out. Chuck Taylor now has to be Miro’s butler as a result of the loss.

Inner Circle Announced Their Resolutions

Inner Circle came to the ring to announce their New Year resolutions. Jake Hager shouted “championships yeah!”. MJF said that he wanted to grow his bond with the fellas in the ring and get rid of fat people. Jericho said that this is the year that he is going to win the AEW Tag Team Championships with MJF.

Santana interrupted and said that he hand picked them to be the tag team in Inner Circle. Sammy Guevara interrupted and called Jericho is a tag team slut. Guevara brought up Le Sex Gods, and Jericho teaming with Hager and now MJF. MJF said that all Chris is trying to do is his job and Guevara shouted “shut up!”. Jericho suggested a three way match next week to determine who is the official tag team of Inner Circle. MJF stated that no matter what happens they are still family.

“The Elite” Picked Up A Win

AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis made their way to the ring. Callis said that this was too special of a night to leave it in the hands of Justin Roberts and made it seem like he was going to introduce the Young Bucks but introduced the GOod Brothers instead. Omega, Gallows, and Anderson then faced Varsity Blondes and Danny Limelight. The Young Bucks were shown pissed off with Tony Khan backstage.

Danny Limelight booted Omega in the head and followed it up with a Dropkick to the chest. Gallows tagged in and connected with a Clothesline. Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison Clotheslined Gallows out of the ring. Pillman hit Omega with a chop to the chest and brought him to the corner.

Limelight tagged in and Omega hit him with a couple jabs to the face. Gallows hit Danny with a cheap shot and Kenny capitalized with a Bulldog. Anderson tagged in and unloaded some punches to Danny’s face before knocking Griff of the apron. When Dynamite returned from a break, Omega hit Danny with a chop to the chest.

Danny hit Omega with a Hurricanrana and tried to tag out but Omega prevented it. Limelight went for an Enziguri but Kenny ducked it. Omega went for a Snap Dragon Suplex but Limelight landed on his feet. Garrison and Anderson tagged in and Varsity Blondes connected with a Neckbreaker off the top for a near fall. Anderson hit Garrison with a running kick to the face and went for the cover but Griff was able to kick out at two. Gallows and Anderson planted Limelight with the Magic Killer for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jon Moxley‘s music hit and he made his way down the steps of Daily’s Place. Moxley hopped in the ring but the numbers game caught up to him. Omega and the Good Brothers beat Moxley down in the corner until the Lucha Bros broke it up. Omega and Moxley traded punches in the middle of the ring until the locker room rushed the ring to break up the fight. Moxley hit a Suicide Dive onto everyone and rolled Kenny into the ring. The Young Bucks showed up and Lucha Bros them with Superkicks. A massive brawl broke out and AEW Champion & Don Callis retreated backstage.

1…3…5….10…@JonMoxley doesn't care who is in his way.

All he wants to do is fight.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/bCxscdikvO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021

Thunder Rosa Will Face Britt Baker At Beach Break

Britt Baker and Reba hosted the first episode of “The Waiting Room” on Dynamite. Baker said that everyone in the crowd has a present under their seat but there was nothing there. Baker laughed at the crowd before welcoming Cody Rhodes as the first guess.

Baker joked that Cody’s baby will probably have an action figure before her. Britt interrupted Cody right before he was about to speak and introduced Jade Cargill. Jade ripped the microphone away from Cody and said that nobody gives a damn that Brandi is pregnant. Cargill said that she wants an opponent and will beat Brandi’s ass if she ever returns. Red Velvet got in Jade’s face and slapped her. Jade responded with a massive slap and a brawl broke out.

The women’s locker room broke it up as Britt filmed the fight with her phone. Baker then rolled footage of her getting Thunder Rosa in the Lockjaw. Thunder Rosa interrupted from a webcam and told Baker that she is going to have to wrestle her but Tony Khan wants it to have a big stage. Thunder Rosa announced that Baker will face her at Beach Break on February 3rd.

IT'S OFFICIAL (maybe not in the mind of Britt Baker though)

Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!

It's @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/dtE2ClVHEf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021

FTR def. Jurassic Express

Jurassic Express faced FTR tonight on Dynamite. Dax beat Marko Stunt down in the corner of the ring to start off the match. Marko hit Harwood with a smack to the face and Dax responded with a Suplex. Cash Wheeler tagged in and slammed Stunt to the canvas.

Jungle Boy tagged in and connected with an Atomic Drop on Wheeler. Stunt sent Harwood out of the ring with a Hurricanrana and hit him with a Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy then Moonsaulted onto FTR as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Marko rolled up Harwood for a near fall. Tully dragged Stunt out of the ring and threw him into the ring post. FTR sent Jungle Boy into the barricade and hit Marko with the Big Rig for the pinfall victory.

Serena Deeb Retained

Serena Deeb defended the NWA Women’s Championship against Tay Conti tonight on Dynamite. Anna Jay was in Conti’s conrner for the match. Deeb and Conti locked up in the middle of the rig to start off the action. Conti brought Deeb to the canvas and applied a Heel Hook.

Will this be @TayConti_'s night, can she leave with some new gold around her waist?#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/CmAZut32Ga — FITE (@FiteTV) January 14, 2021

Deeb escaped and applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Serena leveled Conti with a shoulder tackle and rolled up Tay for a two count. Conti hit Deeb with a kick to the face that sent the NWA Women’s Champion out of the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Deeb had Conti in the Stretch Muffler submission but Tay was able to reach the ropes. Deeb went for the Serenity Lock but Conti blocked it. Serena hit a Gutbuster and followed it up with the Deeb-Tox for the pinfall victory. Serena Deeb is still the NWA Women’s Championship.

Darby Allin Retained The TNT Championship

Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Brian Cage in the main event of this week’s show. Taz joined commentary for the match. Taz said that Tony Khan limited it to two members of Team Taz ringside tonight. Allin went right after Cage and hit him with a Dropkick. Darby followed it up with a Suicide Dive outside the ring and went for another one but Cage countered into a Suplex on the floor outside the ring. Cage then threw Darby Allin about ten feet and through a table next to the barricade.

Cage lifted Darby up for a Suplex and walked up the steel steps before hurling Allin into the ring. With blood pouring down his face, the TNT Champion pulled himself to his feet in the corner of the ring. Cage immediately hit him with a Splash and then a release German Suplex. Brian Cage reigned down punches to Darby’s face as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Brian Cage was still in control and hit Allin with another Suplex for a one count. Ricky Starks couldn’t believe that Darby kicked out at one. Cage Powerbombed Darby three times in a row as Taz laughed on commentary. Darby gave Cage the middle finger and Cage responded with a Powerbomb on the entrance ramp.

Darby flipped off Cage once again and Brian brought him into the ring with a Superplex. Cage went for a cover but Darby kicked out at one again. Brian set up the steps next to the ring but Allin caught him with a Dropkick. Cage held onto the ropes but Darby bit his head. Cage fell onto the steel steps and Allin quickly hit him with the Coffin Drop.

Back in the ring, Darby went for another Coffin Drop but Cage caught him. Allin bit Cage and then tied up Brian’s legs with his belt. Darby unloaded some punches but Cage quickly broke free. Allin planted Brian Cage with Code Red and went for the cover but Cage kicked out at two. Darby hit Cage with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Double Stomp. Hook hopped up on the apron and Starks hit Allin with a cheap shot. The lights went out and Sting hit Ricky with the baseball bat a couple times. Brian Cage brought Darby up to the top rope but Allin hit the Crucifix Bomb for the pinfall victory. Darby Allin is still the TNT Champion.

Opinion: Allin and Cage had a very good match and it is about time that Sting actually did something besides make an entrance on Dynamite. Overall, Night 2 of New Year’s Smash was a solid show. PAC and Kingston started off the show on a high note and it ended the same way. I thought Serena Deeb and Tay Conti put on a good title match as well.