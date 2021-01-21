AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge, Jon Moxley In Action

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Santana & Ortiz, Hager & Guevara, and Jericho & MJF competed to determine which team from Inner Circle will go for the AEW Tag Team Championships in the main event. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced a Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The winner will become the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship.

COMING SOON!

AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament!

Who will be the number one contender? pic.twitter.com/uaGHUIdZIl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

Dynamite Results (1/20)

Dark Order def. Chaos Project & TH2 Cody def. Peter Avalon Jon Moxley def. Nick Comoroto Private Party & Matt Hardy def. Top Flight & Matt Sydal Penelope Ford def. Leyla Hirsch Chris Jericho & MJF def. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman Page Declined To Join Dark Order

Dark Order came to the entrance ramp with Brodie Jr. to celebrate his birthday. The Huber family was in the crowd as John Silver grabbed a microphone. Silver said that the Dark Order was about to get a new recruit (Hangman Adam Page) and shouted that it was somebody’s birthday. John asked the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to Brodie Jr.

Luther and Serpentico interrupted and said that AEW has become a day care center. A “you look stupid!” chant broke out in Daily’s Place as Luther boasted about his face being perfectly symmetrical. Luther called -1 stupid and a doofus and added that the Chaos Project does not like children. Luther shouted that they were going to ruin -1’s birthday and a brawl broke out. Hangman Page joined the party and leaped off the stage for a Crossbody onto Chaos Project and TH2.

Silver hit Angelico with an uppercut and went for the cover but Jack Evans broke it up at two. Hangman tagged in and connected with a Spinebuster. Hangman planted Serpentico with a Fallaway Slam for a near fall. Silver hit Evans with a Cannonball off the apron and then Reynolds flipped onto them. Hangman followed it up with a Moonsault off the top rope as Dark Order completely took control of the match.

Back in the ring, Colt Cabana tagged in and planted Serpentico with a Body Slam. Luther shoved Colt Cabana out of the ring as Serpentico rolled up Reynolds for a two count. Jack Evans hit a 450 Splash and went for the cover but Page broke it up at two. Hangman Powerbombed Jack Evans onto the crowd as Luther and Cabana battled on the entrance ramp. -1 hit Luther with a kendo stick and Colt slammed Luther’s face into the cake. Back in the ring, Hangman hit the Buckshot Lariat and Reynolds hit Serpentico with a German Suplex for the pinfall victory.

After the match, -1 said that you cannot ruin my birthday and hit Serpentico with the kendo stick. -1 then threw the papers at Serpentico and said his birthday was three days ago and called Chaos Project idiots. John Silver told Hangman that he is really handsome and asked him to join the Dark Order. Hangman Page said he can’t join and a band came out as “he said yes!” flashed on the screen. Dark Order shuffled the band and shirtless cowboys away as Hangman Page stated the last time he did a group thing it did not end well for him. Page left the ring and made his way backstage after grabbing a bottle of whiskey out of Stu Grayson’s hand.

'My birthday was three days ago you idiots!' – Brodie Lee Jr. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/9Nz5J6eSTT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

Team Taz Challenged Sting & Darby Allin

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin joined Tony Schiavone in the ring tonight on Dynamite. Sting noted that Darby reminds him of himself and he kind of likes it. Allin said Darby is a phenomenal wrestler and congratulated him on being TNT Champion. Sting said he wasn’t here to interrupt the match last week but Team Taz quickly interrupted. Taz shouted that it wasn’t fair and that they fight street style. Taz suggested that they take it to the streets to settle this. Allin said “be careful what you wish for because it just might happen”.

Don Callis Insulted The Young Bucks

Young Bucks showed up to meet with Kenny Omega at his house. Matt and Nick stumbled upon a ridiculous oil painting of Omega and Don Callis shirtless. Don said that Omega was unable to attend this meeting at his own house and that the Young Bucks must not have gotten Kenny’s new phone number. Callis told Marvez to leave and handed Young Bucks a check “for their investment in Kenny’s friendship”. Don claimed that Young Bucks were holding AEW Champion Kenny Omega back and it is time to cut the chord. Matt ripped up the check because he knows Impact Wrestling checks usually are not good anyway.

Callis later spoke to Kenny Omega and Don revealed a black eye. Kenny wanted to know who was responsible for it and Callis revealed it was the Young Bucks. Omega and the Good Brothers later attacked Pentagon Jr. backstage.

Cody Picked Up A Win

Cody faced Peter Avalon tonight on Dynamite. Cody hit the Cross Rhodes right away but didn’t go for the cover. Jade Cargill’s music hit and she came to the entrance ramp. Peter Avalon hit Cody with a low blow but Cody quickly battled back. Cody climbed to the top rope but Avalon caught him with a couple punches to the face. Avalon connected with a Superplex as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Avalon went for a Moonsault but Cody was able to get out of the way. Peter went for a Headlock but Cody escaped. Cody went to leap frog Peter but it was botched and they awkwardly collided. Cody hit the Cutter and followed it up with a Powerslam. Cody applied the Figure Four but Avalon reversed it. Cody reversed it again for the submission victory.

THE CODY CUTTER #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eC7DNLw5zo — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 21, 2021

Jon Moxley Returned To Action

Jon Moxley faced Nick Comoroto tonight on Dynamite. Moxley headbutted Nick and hit him with a couple chops in the corner of the ring. Moxley hit Nick with a Clothesline and went for a Crossbody but Comoroto caught him. Nick connected with a Powerslam and beat Jon down in the corner of the ring. Comoroto hit a Backbreaker and then stretched Jon out across his knee. Nick connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Moxley kicked out at two. Moxley booted Nick in the chest several times and went for a Suplex but Comoroto escaped. Moxley hit a German Suplex and went for a Clothesline but Nick didn’t go down. Moxley applied a Sleeper Hold and brought Comoroto to the canvas. Moxley then choked Comoroto out for the victory.

After the match, Jon Moxley said that anything can happen on Dynamite. Moxley stated that things are getting crazy around here and he cannot keep track of everything. Jon said that his frat brothers from Nashville were brought here to watch Omega’s back but all it will do will cause more violence and he loves it. Jon added that the bigger the mountain is to climb the sweeter it is at the top. Moxley said that all roads in professional wrestling lead through him and did some pushups to end the promo.

Motivated & hungry! @JonMoxley is ready for whoever steps up to him.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/c5qvBrTFyJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

Private Party Cheated To Win

Private Party & Matt Hardy squared off against Top Flight & Matt Sydal tonight on Dynamite. They action was back and forth for several minutes before Isiah Kassidy used a steel chair as Matt Hardy was distracting the referee. Marq Quen then capitalized for the pinfall victory. After the match, Matt Hardy hit Top Flight and Matt Sydal with the Twist of Fate.

Penelope Ford def. Leyla Hirsch

Leyla Hirsch squared off against Penelope Ford tonight on Dynamite. Chuck Taylor was dressed as a butler and Kip Sabian asked him to trip up Leyla. Chuck obliged and Penelope capitalized with a kick to the face. Penelope launched Leyla into the barricade as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Penelope and Leyla traded punches in the middle of the ring. Leyla delivered a running knee to the face and followed it up with a German Suplex. Leyla connected with Double Knees and went for the cover but Ford kicked out at two. Hirsch dove onto Kip and Chuck outside the ring but Penelope caught her with a kick to the face. Sabian held Leyla’s leg down as Ford covered her for the win.

After the match, Miro got into the ring and told Charles the Butler (Chuck Taylor) to say that he is his best friend now and not Orange Cassidy. Charles reluctantly told Orange Cassidy that Miro is his best friend now.

MJF & Jericho Won The Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge

Jericho & MJF, Sammy Guevara & Hager, Santana & Ortiz battled in the Inner Circle challenge to determine which tag team will represent the stable and go for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Sammy Clotheslined Jericho out of the ring and posed with a smile on his face. Jericho got back in the ring and booted Sammy in the midsection.

Guevara sent Jericho to the corner and Hager caught him with a right hand to the face. Hager and Santana then tagged into the match. Jake hit a shoulder tackle but Santana responded with a Dropkick. Ortiz tagged in and hit Hager with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Jericho tagged in and leveled Ortiz with a chop to the chest. Santana hit Jericho with a Crossbody and followed it up with a Moonsault for a two count. When Dynamite returned from a break, Jericho hit Sammy with a Suplex. Jericho went for the cover but Sammy was able to kick out at two.

It's all breaking down in your main event tonight! Which team will represent the Inner Circle?

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/ZjDzy3dd4P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

Sammy hit Jericho with a few chops before Guevara sent him into the turnbuckle. Jake Hager knocked Jericho out of the ring and planted MJF with a Spinebuster. Sammy tagged in and hit a springboard Cutter. Ortiz tagged in and walked into a Clothesline from Sammy. Guevara Clotheslined Jerihcho out of the ring and hit him with a Superkick.

Back in the ring, Santana booted Sammy in the face as Ortiz hit Jericho with a Suicide Dive. Sammy flipped onto MJF outside the ring and then rolled back into the ring. Sammy hit Ortiz with a Suplex but Santana caught him with a boot to the midsection. MJF lifted Sammy up in the Electric Chair but Guevara countered into a reverse Hurricanrana. Sammy followed it up with a Spanish Fly onto Ortiz for a two count.

Jericho brought Floyd the bat into the ring but Hager booted him in the face. MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond ring but Hager hit him with a punch to the face. Santana and Ortiz took out Hager with a Clothesline. Jericho tagged in and hit the Lionsault on Sammy for a two count. Jericho hit Ortiz with the Codebreaker and went for the cover but Ortiz was able to kick out at two. Ortiz hit a double DDT but Hager tagged himself in. Sammy hit MJF with a Senton but Ortiz broke it up. Sammy hit the GTH on Jericho but MJF rolled him up and grabbed the tights for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: This was one of the worst episodes of Dynamite I can remember. There were several matches that I don’t know how anyone could have cared about. Peter Avalon beat up Cody for several minutes tonight for whatever reason. I don’t think AEW is going to start pushing Peter Avalon any time soon. The women’s match was thrown in at it’s usually 9:30 PM time slot and Miro’s terrible storyline with Best Friends was the focal point of that segment anyway. I was hoping that Santana and Ortiz would win the main event because they the real tag team in Inner Circle.