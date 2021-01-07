AEW New Year’s Smash: Updated Preview For Night 2

The first night of AEW‘s New Year’s Smash is in the books. It was an eventful show that included a Bullet Club reunion, Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix, a solid match between Wardlow and Jake Hager, a special appearance by Snoop Dogg and much more.

Next week is shaping up to be another barnburner episode of Dynamite. AEW has announced the following matches for New Year’s Smash (Night 2):

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Brian Cage

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) will be in action

“The Bastard” PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

“The Best Man” Miro vs. Chuckie T

FTR vs. Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express.

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defends against Tay Conti

Plus, Cody Rhodes will appear on Britt Baker’s talkshow, “The Waiting Room, and the Inner Circle will reveal their New Year’s Resolutions.