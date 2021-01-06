AEW New Year’s Smash: New Segments Announced For Night 1

All Elite Wrestling will kick off 2021 in a big way. The first two AEW Dynamite shows of the year will be a 2-week special event, AEW New Year’s Smash.

The two episodes of New Year’s Smash will feature championship matches, big returns, celebrity appearances and matches that AEW has built up for several months. Previews for Nights 1 and 2 are below.

AEW New Year’s Smash: Night 1

Night One of AEW New Year’s Smash takes place Wednesday, January 6th and airs live on TNT. The following matches are announced:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2

Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

- Advertisement -

Plus, Jon Moxley returns to AEW television for the first time since losing the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega at Winter is Coming.

Sting will appear live and there will be a weigh-in for Darby Allin and Brian Cage’s TNT Championship match scheduled for Week 2.

Finally, special guest Snoop Dogg and Chris Jericho will provide commentary during the show. Snoop will be on hand to promote the new TBS talent show Go Big Show, which co-stars Cody Rhodes premieres the following night.

AEW’s New Year’s Smash: Night 2

New Year’s Smash continues the following week on Wednesday, January 13th. This show will feature Darby Allin’s first TNT Championship defense, PAC and Eddie Kingston finally squaring off as well as the highly anticipated match between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Here is the current card: