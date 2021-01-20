AEW Rankings Report 1/20: Serena Deeb, Jon Moxley, & FTR Ranked #1

All Elite Wrestling has released new rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0) (37-10)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0) (22-13-1)

Jon Moxley (0-0) (27-3-1) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (0-0) (19-4) Cody Rhodes (1-0) (33-9-2) Ricky Starks (1-0) (19-5) (+1) PAC (1-0) (12-7-1) (previously unranked)

Brian Cage drops out of the rankings this week after losing his TNT title shot against Darby Allin on last week’s Dynamite. As a result, Ricky Starks moves up one spot and Pac is back in the rankings.

#5 Pac defeated Eddie Kingston last week, helping him move into the top-5.

#1 Jon Moxley will be in action on Dynamite tonight. His opponent has yet to be announced.

#2 MJF will be in the triple threat tag match to determine the Inner Circle’s official team tonight.

#3 Cody Rhodes will face Peter Avalon tonight.

AEW Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0) (30-7)

Serena Deeb (2-0) (7-2) (+1) Big Swole (1-0) (18-9) (-1) Nyla Rose (1-0) (22-7) Penelope Ford (0-0) (14-9) Anna Jay (0-0) (9-5) (Previously unranked)

Abadon drops out of the rankings this week after losing to Hikaru Shida 2 weeks ago. #5 Anna Jay moves into the top-5 as a result.

#1 Serena Deeb moves into the top-ranked spot after defeating Tay Conti in an NWA title defence last week.

#4 Penelope Ford will take on Leyla Hirsch on tonight’s show.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (0-0)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (1-0) Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (1-0) The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (2-0) (+1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) (0-0) (-1) Santana & Ortiz (1-0)

#1 FTR maintained their top ranking after defeating #2 Jurassic Express last week on Dynamite.

#3 the Acclaimed and #4 the Dark Order switched spots. The Acclaimed have been active on Dark while Uno and Grayson have yet to wrestle a 2-on-2 tag match in 2021.