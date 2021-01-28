AEW’s Allie Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Today is “Let’s Talk Day,” an annual tradition in support of mental health. It is run by Bell Canada, who own TSN, AEW‘s Canadian broadcast partners.

Allie, known in AEW as The Bunny, recently opened up about her struggles with mental health as part of the Let’s Talk awareness campaign.” I try to be as transparent as possible when it comes to my mental health struggles,” she wrote. “I would be lying if I told you I didn’t feel ashamed at times or embarrassed to speak about them openly. If I’m being honest, I sometimes worry about what people will think.”

“But the truth is, I struggle. I will likely have to battle these issues for the rest of my life. I work at them EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. For those that are struggling, I am sorry. I know it isn’t easy. You are not alone.”

“Treatment for mental health issues should not be a luxury. There NEEDS to be better access for people who need help.”

Allie (Laura Dennis) began her pro wrestling training on her 18th birthday. She started her professional career in 2005. She worked in the Toronto indie scene under the name, Cherry Bomb. She wrestled for promotions such as Shimmer, Smash, and Shine before catching on with Impact in 2013. She was killed off in Impact storyline in 2019 and debuted for AEW later that year.

Allie also opened up about her mental health struggles last year on “Let’s Talk” day.

“I have struggled with and battled depression since my teens. I kept it a secret for a very long time. I smiled and laughed with my friends but inside I felt empty and alone,” Allie Tweeted last year.

“Like many people suffering with a mental health issue, I felt ashamed. It wasn’t until a close friend reached out and asked if I needed help. It was a hard thing for me to admit. I was too proud to ask but she asked for me and it saved my life.”

“Let’s show more kindness and understanding to our loved ones, friends and strangers. You have no idea what someone is fighting on the inside. Let’s break the stigma surrounding mental heath issues. You are not alone.”

Chris Jericho was featured in a PSA for “Let’s Talk” that was posted by AEW:

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day! For every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk or view of the official Bell Let’s Talk Day video, Bell will donate 5¢ more to Canadian mental health initiatives. https://t.co/3NjvxH2ik8 pic.twitter.com/0K8WncW9Dl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021

WWE‘s Chelsea Green also spoke about her own struggles with mental health.