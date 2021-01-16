Home Wrestling News AEW News

AJ Styles Discusses Bullet Club Reunion In AEW

AJ Styles gave his take

By Andrew Ravens

AJ Styles was part of the Bullet Club faction during his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Also part of the group was Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and The Young Bucks

With the working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling in place, there was a mini-reunion on the first episode of AEW Dynamite between Omega, Gallows, Anderson and The Young Bucks

Styles’ career in NJPW took off when he joined the group in NJPW. While doing an interview with Bleacher Report, he looked back on his time in the group. 

Styles started off by wondering how it got over so well and thinks it was because there were guys that genuinely wanted to hang out together. He noted that they were together outside of the ring.

Styles then briefly commented on the members mentioned above being back together. 

“We were actually hanging out, and I think that’s why it worked so well for us at that time. We all hang out together, so seeing those guys, I’m happy for them. It’s cool they’re able to continue what they started, whenever it was.”

The former WWE Champion made it known in a previous interview this week that he would like to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania 37 in a few months. 

