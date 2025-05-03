AJ Styles X Account Hacked via SIM Swap, Blames AT&T Security Breach

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has publicly addressed the recent unauthorized activity on his X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming that his account was compromised through a SIM swap attack.

In a video shared on Instagram, Styles explained that he lost access to his account after his phone’s SIM card was stolen, allowing the hacker to bypass two-factor authentication.

He discovered the unauthorized posts via his wife’s phone, as he was unable to access his own account. Styles indicated that the breach may have involved unauthorized access through his mobile carrier, AT&T.

The incident came to light when users noticed that Styles’ X account began posting racist content. Shortly thereafter, the hacker identified themselves through the account. The offensive posts have since been removed, and Styles is actively working to regain control of his account.

This event highlights the risks associated with SIM swap scams, where attackers manipulate mobile carriers to gain control of a victim’s phone number, thereby accessing accounts secured with two-factor authentication.