Backstage Update on Matt Cardona’s IMPACT Wrestling Status

Former WWE and AEW performer Matt Cardona appeared in shock fashion on IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill event last night. The Major Brother would appear during the show to face Ace Austin in an un-advertised match that took place during the event.

The match would end when Madman Fulton interfered and Cardona would win via DQ. Matt Striker on commentary would not confirm if Matt Cardona had signed with the company; or if it was a one-night only appearance. Cardona however would look as if he was there to stay. The former Zack Ryder made gestures after the match as if IMPACT was going to be his new home.

PWInsider recently reported that Matt Cardona is scheduled to appear at the IMPACT tapings that will be taking place this week. Reportedly the company are looking to film a number of weeks of television, meaning that Cardona could be on AXS TV going forward for some time.

Cardona tweeted following the show to say thanks to Scott D’Amore. “I needed tonight. Thanks @ScottDAmore for the opportunity. Thanks @IMPACTWRESTLING, thanks to all my fans! I’m #AlwayzReady…I’m #HardToKill…and I’m NOT DONE with @The_Ace_Austin & @FultonWorld!”

Matt Cardona last appeared on television for All Elite Wrestling. Cardona signed a short term deal with AEW and he fulfilled those dates last year before moving on. With the ongoing feud between elements of IMPACT and AEW it will be interesting to see if the former Zack Ryder will be inserted into the storyline.