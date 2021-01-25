Bad Bunny To Perform “Booker T” At Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Multi-platinum recording artist Bad Bunny will perform the song “Booker T” live this Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble. The news was first reported by Billboard.

This will be the first live performance of Booker T off the album, El Último Tour Del Mundo.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” said Bad Bunny. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

Neil Lawi, WWE Music Group’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, says they are thrilled to provide Bad Bunny with this global platform.

“Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world,” said Lawi. “We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of ‘Booker T’ as we kick off the road to WrestleMania.”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stars in the music video named after him. You can check that out here:

For more information on Bad Bunny’s Royal Rumble performance, visit WWE.com.