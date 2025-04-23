Booker T, Hall of Fame
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Booker T Says He Didn’t Fall Asleep At WWE Hall of Fame, Others Did

by Thomas Lowson

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony celebrated wrestling’s all-time greats, but eagle-eyed fans may have spotted Booker T in the crowd, seemingly asleep. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker firmly rejected claims that he dozed off during Michelle McCool’s speech.

“You could tell my head was straight up. It wasn’t tilted to the left or right. It was down because it was a somber moment.”

Booker T’s Denial

Booker recently claimed that he was praying at the Hall of Fame, seeing the humor in the viral photo. Not only did he vehemently deny nodding off, but he also pointed out that certain WWE Superstars were the ones who couldn’t keep their eyes open.

Logan Paul was asleep. I’m gonna tell you that right now, Logan was out. But there were several people that were asleep.”

On the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE NXT, when Vic Joseph teased him about allegedly falling asleep, Booker maintained he was praying. Whether it was a prayer or a brief nap, the Hall of Famer will surely remember to keep his eyes open at next year’s ceremony.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News