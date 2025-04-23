Booker T Says He Didn’t Fall Asleep At WWE Hall of Fame, Others Did

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony celebrated wrestling’s all-time greats, but eagle-eyed fans may have spotted Booker T in the crowd, seemingly asleep. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker firmly rejected claims that he dozed off during Michelle McCool’s speech.

“You could tell my head was straight up. It wasn’t tilted to the left or right. It was down because it was a somber moment.”

Booker T’s Denial

Booker recently claimed that he was praying at the Hall of Fame, seeing the humor in the viral photo. Not only did he vehemently deny nodding off, but he also pointed out that certain WWE Superstars were the ones who couldn’t keep their eyes open.

“Logan Paul was asleep. I’m gonna tell you that right now, Logan was out. But there were several people that were asleep.”

On the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE NXT, when Vic Joseph teased him about allegedly falling asleep, Booker maintained he was praying. Whether it was a prayer or a brief nap, the Hall of Famer will surely remember to keep his eyes open at next year’s ceremony.