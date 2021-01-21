Bayley Backstage At Tonight’s NXT Tapings (Photo)

Former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley recently posted a picture on Twitter revealing that she was backstage for this week’s episode of NXT.

This week’s episode of the show saw the first-ever women’s edition of Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament kicking off with a match between Team Ninja and the team of Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm.

Bayley interestingly took a selfie with the trophy for the tournament before the show went on air and she later posted the photo on Twitter as seen below.

WWE announced the first-ever women’s Dusty Rhodes tag team classic earlier this year and they revealed the brackets for the same recently.

Bayley had interestingly asked Triple H to let her compete in the NXT tournament but as the brackets revealed, she is not a part of the competition.

There is no word yet on if the former women’s champion had any special reason to be in the Capitol Wrestling Center but it’s most likely that she was just visiting the arena to interact with the tag team classic competitors.

Bayley was engaged in a feud with Sasha Banks for the most part of 2020 and it would be interesting to see what the company is planning for her in 2021.