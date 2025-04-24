‘Of All People!’ – Ex-Superstar Slams WWE Over Bayley’s WrestleMania Snub

Bayley was not a part of WrestleMania 41, despite at one time being advertised for the show. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bishop Dyer, known to many as Baron Corbin, shared his anger over WWE’s handling of the Role Model.

“F*** you, that’s my sentiment. I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people. Someone who’s been there through COVID. Has made lemonade out of dogs*** repeatedly… is a model f**ing employee.“

Dyer’s words echo the sentiments of many who believe Bayley was unfairly snubbed by WWE. While she was advertised for the Women’s Tag Title match, it has been reported that WWE never intended for her to compete. Instead, Bayley was replaced by Becky Lynch, who has gone on to win the gold, lose the gold, and turn on Lyra Valkyria.

Lynch’s return may have been a ‘WrestleMania moment’, but many fans are ready to see much more for Bayley, who recently expressed her own frustrations with WWE’s treatment of her. It remains to be seen if WWE alters its handling of the Role Model following the backlash seen from Dyer and countless others following this year’s WrestleMania.