NXT Star ‘Shoots His Shot’ With Bayley After On-Screen Breakup

Ashante is already teasing his next move following the end of his on-screen relationship with Karmen Petrovic on WWE NXT.

During this week’s episode, Petrovic suffered a non-title loss to NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca. In a surprising turn, she lashed out at Ashante post-match with a kick, signaling the abrupt end of their storyline.

Shortly after the segment aired, Ashante took to social media to address Bayley, referencing her recent comments during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Bayley had expressed a willingness to take on any role WWE presents to her, including romantic storylines.

“Hey @itsBayleyWWE, I heard you are looking for romance,” Ashante wrote on X, hinting at a potential new angle.

Bayley has not publicly responded to the message. With Ashante already moving in a new direction, attention now turns to how Petrovic may react in the weeks ahead.