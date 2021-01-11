Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has listed who would adorn her personal Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers during an appearance on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions.

According to Bayley, her hypothetical mountainside would contain Sasha Banks, Lita, Chyna, and…herself.

When asked by Austin, Bayley confessed it was a hard question to answer:

“Gosh, it’s hard…can I put myself in there? Okay, first of all, we’ll put me in there. Next to me, and a little bit behind me, we’ll do Sasha Banks for the obvious reasons, y’know. I’ll be ahead of her though, she can be, like, in the back corner.”

She then named WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Bayley confessed Lita‘s inclusion was because of how Lita “made me realize I could do it.” She then noted how there is a plethora of deserving female talent she could name.

“I wanna say Chyna because, y’know, she was so different and brought so much more to the table, and then—y’know, kind of…yeah. Yeah. I don’t know, I could say so many. I’m going to go with that.”

Bayley will be a participant in the upcoming 30 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She will compete against 29 other female Superstars for the opportunity at a Championship matchup.

WWE‘s Royal Rumble event occurs from the WWE ThunderDome on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

