Ben Carter Debuts In NXT UK: Post-Match Interview, Praise From Triple H & HBK

High-flyer Ben Carter made his long awaited WWE debut on Thursday’s episode of the NXT UK show on the WWE Network.

Carter had an impressive showing in a losing effort against Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. The match was a showcase for Carter, who received praise afterwards from wrestling fans on social media, Triple H and other NXT UK talent.

Ben Carter was interviewed backstage after the contest. Carter says the match was bitter-sweet. He’s watched Jordan Devlin since the inception of NXT UK and says it is “insane” that he’s competing for the WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Despite the loss, he likes to think he impressed some people. He feels it’s the beginning of a long and successful career in WWE.

Watch Ben Carter weigh-in on his NXT UK debut:

Reactions to Ben Carter’s NXT UK Debut

Triple H called it a star-making performance and urged all of his followers to seek out the Devin vs. Carter match. He tweeted, “A match that if you have not seen, you should go and watch on WWE Network immediately,” wrote Triple H.”NXT UK continues to deliver and this main event was no different featuring a star-making performance from Ben Carter … just the beginning.”

Shawn Michaels called Ben Carter’s NXT UK debut “awesome” and said that he looked “incredibly impressive.”

Shawn Michaels called Ben Carter's NXT UK debut "awesome" and said that he looked "incredibly impressive."

WWE‘s The Bump co-host Matt Camp wrote, “What an impressive NXT UK debut for Ben Carter,” wrote Camp. “He’ll be a champion soon enough.”