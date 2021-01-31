Big E – “I Want To Feel Like I’ve Earned a Main Event Spot”

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. During the show, Big E would discuss a number of different topics regarding his ongoing WWE career and being Intercontinental Champion.

Big E was previously a heavy favorite to win this weekend’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. However, when Big E won the IC title on the Christmas Day episode of SmackDown his odds shifted and he is now down the rung quite a bit. Despite this, Big E did mention during the podcast that his wish is for a WrestleMania match against ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns.

Big E on WrestleMania Wish List

Paquette asked Big E how he feels about potentially facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania; with Renee saying that this a match that the fans ‘want to see.’ “When you look at the WWE pecking order, he’s at the very top” Big E began. “Having that match is the biggest moment, and I hope we’re at a point in another month or two, where I feel like I’m established enough and I’m hot enough where it makes sense.”

- Advertisement -

“In the same vein, I have no idea what the plan is” Big E continued. “I also want this to feel earned. I think sometimes you get too much too soon. That’s also weird to say for someone who’s been around for eight years, I don’t feel like I just came up and they just handed me this world title opportunity, but like obviously gun to my head? [My dream WrestleMania is] a match with Roman for the World Title.”

Would you like to see Big E in a main event run? Do you think that he’ll get a shot at Roman Reigns at the Universal Championship at some point? Let us know in the comments