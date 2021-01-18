Blue Demon Jr Running For Mayor In Mexico City Municipality

Luchador Blue Demon Jr. is running for political office. He seems to become mayor of the Mexico City municipality, Gustavo A. Madero.

During a recent interview with Mexican TV personality Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Blue Demon Jr. spoke about his candidacy.

“My party is called Redes Sociales Progresistas (Progressive Social Network). I am trying to become mayor of the GAM. There is Tinieblas for Venustiano Carranza and Carístico for Cuauhtémoc,” said Blue Demon Jr.

The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion also said that if elected as the mayor, he is going to focus on matters like education, security, and economics.

Blue Demon Jr. in Politics

It is forbidden in Lucha Libre culture to reveal one’s real name and face to the public under any circumstance. Honoring his heritage, Blue Demon Jr. hopes to run for mayor without taking off his mask or revealing his identity. He explained that he would only have to identify himself in front of the authorities and not to the public.

Blue Demon Jr. is not the first masked wrestler to run for office masked. Masanori Murakawa of Japan, better known as The Great Sasuke, became the first masked wrestler to serve in politics. He was elected as the legislator of Iwate Prefectural Assembly.

Blue Demon Jr. is the ‘adopted’ son of legendary Luchador Blue Demon. He was the first Mexican and only the second masked wrestler to win the NWA Championship. After an initial stint with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide from 1996 to 2001, he returned to the promotion in 2013. He still wrestles there on occasion.

He was asked if he’ll be able to balance politics with his wrestling career. “I will try to balance everything, in a way that does not affect,” said Blue Demon Jr. “I am independent and I own my time. I can schedule struggles and certain things, but I do believe that it gives me time.”