Bobby Lashley: Certain People Have Kept Brock Lesnar Away From Me

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is the latest guest on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat Podcast.

Lashley spoke with Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg about a range of topics. They discussed being a muscular guy in WWE, how the Hurt Business was formed, working with Umaga and more.

Wrestling fans and pundits have long talked about a between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. It is an intriguing pairing that some would call a dream match. They are two of the most athletic big men in WWE history. Lashley has expressed interest in working with Lesnar, but it has never happened. Lashley was asked if Brock is ducking him, or if he’s ducking Brock.

- Advertisement -

“We can cancel that second part out, because I ain’t ducking anybody,” said Lashley. “Let’s go and cross that out.”

Lashley has heard Lesnar doesn’t want to work with him because he’s not a big enough star. He feels this is completely ridiculous, if true.

“You know, I’ve heard a couple different things, which I think is completely obnoxious, I think it’s ridiculous. I’ve heard this one time, maybe he thinks he’s too big of a star. Because if you think about it, look who he usually goes against. He’ll come back in and see who’s hot. ‘Oh, Kofi’s hot, I’ll get Kofi. Oh, Drew’s hot. Let me get him.’ It kind of takes away from the fact of what the fans want. Fans have been [wanting this match] since I began wrestling.”

Bobby Lashley Doesn’t Know Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley has been compared to Brock Lesnar ever since he joined WWE. People have called him the Black Brock. He corrects them and says, “No, no, no. It’s just Bobby.”

Surprisingly, Bobby Lashley says he doesn’t know Brock Lesnar. He says he’s “never” talked to Brock. In fact, he says they’ve exchanged a maybe a total of 5 words – ever.

“I’ve never talked to Brock, I don’t even know Brock really well,” said Lashley. “So, it’s usually through his advocate or someone else that you can even get any kind of dialogue. So, I’m not the one to ask that question. It’s those other guys, ’cause I’m ready.'”

Peter Rosenberg was stunned that Lashley has never had a conversation with Brock Lesnar. Rosenberg says he frankly never sees Brock at WWE shows when he’s there, but sees Lashley backstage all the time. He asked Lashley to elaborate. Lashley says he never even met Brock Lesnar until 2 years ago. He believes certain people have tried to keep them apart throughout the years.

“I’ve maybe exchanged a total of 5 words with Brock – ever,” Lashley revealed. “And, another thing is, I never met Brock until probably like 2 years ago in Saudi [Arabia]. I didn’t even know he was there, I walked passed gorilla and was like ‘hey, hey’ and that was it. We shook hands, and that was about it.’ Since then, there’s been a few other times, he’s come and it was just in passing, ‘Hey Brock, what’s going on, what’s going on.’ We shook hands, boom. We ‘know’ each other, but I think there’s people that have tried to keep us apart.”

You can check out the full interview with Bobby Lashley on Cheap Heat embedded below: