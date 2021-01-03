Booker T Stars In Bad Bunny Music Video

Rap sensation Bad Bunny has released the new music video for his latest hit, Booker T. The song is off the album, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo (‘The Last Tour in the World.’)

Lyrics for the Spanish-language song can be read at Genius.com. The chorus of the song is as follows, including English translation:

Porque estoy en mi peak (ey)

Estoy en mi peak (‘toy en mi peak)

Soy un rey, campeón, Booker T (wuh, wuh, wuh) (Booker T)

Estoy en mi peak, ey (‘toy en mi peak)

Estoy en mi peak, ja (‘toy en mi peak)

Mírame en lo que me convertí (mírame, mírame)

Because I’m at my peak (hey)

I’m at my peak (‘toy at my peak)

I’m a king, champion, Booker T (wuh, wuh, wuh) (Booker T)

I’m at my peak, hey (‘toy at my peak)

I’m at my peak, ha (‘toy at my peak)

Look at me what I’ve become (look at me, look at me)

The 5-time World Champion stars in the video, which can be seen in the YouTube player embedded below: