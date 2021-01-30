Braun Strowman Returns On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Braun Strowman has made his return to WWE television after being on the sidelines due to a storyline suspension while also recovering from a real-life injury.

Friday’s episode of SmackDown featured an unexpected match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. WWE set it up in the opening segment. During the match, Sami Zayn walked out to ringside during the match because he wanted to protest, which led to Big E walking out and a brawl broke out with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro also involved. Once Zayn attacked Bryan, it caused a DQ.

A six-man tag team match featuring Big E, Bryan, and Nakamura against Cesaro, Zayn, and Styles was booked, but that contest also ended in a DQ because of an attack on Big E by The Miz and John Morrison.

Thus, it turned into a 5 on 4 handicap match with Otis, The Miz, and Morrison added to the match. However, it turned into a 10-man tag once Sheamus was added a few minutes later to score the win by pinning Zayn. Post-match, a brawl broke out with Strowman making his return.

WWE wrote him off television in November after he lost his cool and headbutted Adam Pearce during an angle on Monday Night Raw. Strowman had been dealing with a leg injury.