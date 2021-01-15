Britt Baker says she never wants to be a babyface again.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD has been a focal part of AEW’s women’s division since the beginning. She spoke to TSN recently about juggling two careers as a wrestler and as a dentist. Baker also spoke about her heel turn and how she hopes to never be a babyface again.

“Before COVID hit, I would work in the dental office Monday and Tuesday, grab the latest flight I could to whatever city we were wrestling in,” Baker said. “We would have AEW Dynamite live on Wednesday and then Thursday morning, I’m on the first plane out of there – sometimes it’s a redeye – to get back to the dental office and work Friday, as well. I very graciously welcome the weekend, that’s for sure.”

When Baker was going to school and training to be a wrestler, there were people who told her she wouldn’t be able to do both.

“My peers really, really pressured me with that sort of talk, that ‘Britt, you can’t do both of these. You have to do one or the other,’” she continued. “And it kinda pissed me off. It fuelled my fire, and I would just say ‘Why? Why do I have to do one or the other? Why do I have to be just a dentist or just a wrestler?’ And I think because it kinda fired me up a little bit. I typically tend to go against the grain, so I would just put one foot in front of the other and take it one day at a time. I didn’t really have a long-term plan as to how I was going to figure it out or be successful in both.”

Britt Baker On Turning Heel

When AEW began, Baker was a true babyface. She would later turn heel and become one of the more entertaining acts on the show. According to Baker, she never wants to be a babyface again.

“I definitely love being a heel,” Baker said. “ I don’t wish to be babyface ever again. It’s so much fun to really dive into what really gets under other people’s skin – and what gets underneath your own skin – to bring out the traits you hate in others and the traits you hate in yourself. It’s fun! As sick and twisted as that sounds, it’s very enjoyable.”

The full interview with Britt Baker can be read here.