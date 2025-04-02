Britt Baker Booked For Non-AEW Wrestling Event Amid TV Hiatus

Britt Baker will appear at WrestleCon in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend despite her ongoing absence from AEW television. This marks her first major public engagement during her hiatus.

WrestleCon confirmed via Twitter that Baker will be available for meet-and-greets on April 17-19. Pricing includes $50 for autographs, $50 for selfies, and $80 for combo packages, with no table pre-orders available.

Baker has not appeared on AEW Dynamite since November 13, a four-month absence that has prompted speculation. According to reporting from Sean Ross Sapp, Baker’s time away is primarily for personal reasons rather than backstage issues.