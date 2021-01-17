Bully Ray: “AEW Has Glaring Issues That NXT Doesn’t”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the ongoing ‘Wednesday Night War’ between AEW and NXT. For many months AEW has been beating NXT in the rating; with this past week seeing a gulf in difference, particularly in the 18-49 demographic.

Bully Ray pointed out that whilst AEW is the better drawing show? Ray believes that NXT has the better in-ring action and it is a ‘crisper’ and more ‘polished’ style of pro wrestling.

“It’s hard for me to come on the show, and I don’t want to do this, first and foremost, I don’t look to come on the show and point out holes in the game or the negatives” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “Honestly, I just want to come on talk positive about pro wrestling, and tell everybody what a great job everybody did.”

“When I watch NXT? I don’t see glaring issues, like I see maybe with AEW” Bully continued. “But the work in the ring is solid, it’s tight [in NXT]. Nine times out of 10? It makes psychological sense. The physicality is there. A lot of times? You watch AEW and you know, guys and gals are missing stuff. It can get a little indie-rific at times, whereas the NXT product is a lot more polished and the work rate is extremely tight.”

