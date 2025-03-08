‘I Hope I Never See You’: Travis Scott Is In Hall of Famer’s Blacklist After Elimination Chamber

Bully Ray is pissed at Travis Scott’s involvement in John Cena’s heel turn.

The popular music star has received a lot of criticism in wrestling circles after the latest WWE PPV. People have questioned his involvement in the whole angle after reports that his slap led to a ruptured eardrum for Cody Rhodes at the show.

The WWE Hall of Famer was not shy on his thoughts on the matter during the latest Busted Open Radio. He claimed that Scott deserves to have his jaw shattered for what he did:

“Travis Scott deserves to have his jaw shattered and wired shut. It’s when the mark in the ring all of a sudden decides that he’s a pro wrestler and he knows what the hell he’s doing, and that mark is Travis Scott… Dude, because Travis Scott decided that he’s going to look like some tough guy in front of the world. You got one coming, Travis. I hope it’s from Cody. If it’s not from him, I hope I never see you one day.”

It’s worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes has seemingly downplayed the damage from Scott’s slap. The Rock also noted during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference that Travis wanted to get his hands bloody so he told the rap artist to ‘make it count.’

Despite the hate, it doesn’t appear we’ve seen the last of Travis Scott in WWE. The Rock has suggested that he has caught the wrestling bug after his appearance and he is training to get in the ring as a performer down the line.