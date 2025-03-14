BJ Ray Makes Bold Claim About Controversial WWE LFG Moment With Bubba Ray Dudley

BJ Ray has made an interesting claim about his confrontation with Bubba Ray Dudley.

The 25-year-old is one of the rookies competing for an NXT contract in the WWE LFG series. Ray, who is part of Dudley’s team was involved in a controversial moment during the 4th episode of the reality show. BJ had been sitting with special guest Eric Bischoff. Something about this scene made the Attitude Era star go off and he ended up shoving the young star after a verbal confrontation.

BUBBA RAY JUST THREW BJ RAY OFF THE STANDS



WHY WAS HE SO MAD ?#WWELFG pic.twitter.com/cvsaUcRrl1 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 10, 2025

The LFG rookie was asked about this moment during a recent interview with Shak Wrestling. He claimed that he was just trying to explain the show to Bischoff. According to BJ Ray he also didn’t understand why Bubba Ray got so mad at him at the time:

“Yeah, so I’m what they would say a team player, right? And I’m a little bit of a businessman. So I just so happen to be in the room at that time and I saw Eric up there. Bubba had asked, he wanted my help with the team in the previous episode that you saw. So I saw Eric up there and I decided to go up there and chat him up a little bit, kind of tell him who’s who, what’s going on. Bubba didn’t like that. I was like…first of all I didn’t understand why he was mad. I mean isn’t that where the legends belong? But yeah, Bubba just got big mad for real dude. He got super mad and all of a sudden, I was just like yeah bro whatever kind of giving him one of these [hand gesture]. I go to turn around and bro just decides to attack me and shove me out of nowhere.”

Gotta Protect Their Legends: BJ Ray

BJ Ray also made an interesting claim about the whole situation. According to him, there were parts of the confrontation that were excluded from the show in order to protect the image of the wrestling veteran: