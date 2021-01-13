Bully Ray Calls Out Charlotte Flair ‘Haters’ on Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Bully Ray would claim that Charlotte is “one of the greatest women’s performers ever” and that he finds it ridiculous that certain fans slam her online.

“You’re always gonna have people on social media, who think that they understand or know what’s going on in that ring” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “[Think they know] what makes a great talent. What does make great talent? Charlotte Flair is top of the food chain, all time when it comes to women’s wrestling. All time, all time.”

Bully Ray on Charlotte Flair

“She’s possibly in the top three females of all time” Bully Ray continued. “It’s not even up for debate. That’s a cold hard fact. And to sit there on social media and to talk crap about Charlotte? ‘Oh, she’s only in that spot because her father.’ I mean, how old is that one? Because OF COURSE if she didn’t have the last name Flair? She wouldn’t be as athletic as she is, she wouldn’t look as good as she does. She wouldn’t have the gear that she does…just stop it already!”

Bully Ray finished by calling out the detrimental fans online by saying “you look completely foolish and ignorant.” Ray added “if you take the social media and start bashing one of the greatest wrestlers of all time? You look foolish and ignorant.”

