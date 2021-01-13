Bully Ray Talks How WWE Could ‘Use’ Drew McIntyre’s COVID-19 Situation In Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. It was confirmed by WWE before this week’s episode of RAW that the Scottish Superstar had tested positive for COVID-19.

It was also revealed that McIntyre was asymptomatic, so he was not suffering from any of the usually expected symptoms of the disease. With McIntyre being in well health, he confirmed that he will still be facing Goldberg at the Royal Rumble PPV. Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre on the Legends Night episode of Monday Night RAW.

Many fans have been worried about Goldberg potentially getting the win at the Rumble, taking the belt from McIntyre. Bully Ray would suggest that WWE use the fact that McIntyre had/has COVID and weave it into the storyline.

Bully Ray on Drew McIntyre/Goldberg Storyline

“With the way they presented Goldberg last night and the fact that drew does have COVID? Who’s to say that even though he’s asymptomatic it doesn’t take a little bit out of him?” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “You know? Maybe it affects his training, affects his ability to get in the ring. Maybe there’s a little bit of ring rust not being in there? I don’t mind using the fact that Drew has COVID as the base of a story, if Goldberg is gonna win [at the Royal Rumble].”

“Drew got it at the ‘wrong’ time and timing is everything” Bully Ray continued, elaborating on the storyline aspect. “Goldberg was able to step up to the plate at the right time and take advantage of the situation. Hell, maybe you have some of the WWE doctors telling Drew; ‘you should not be getting back in the ring right now, you’re just not ready to go, you’ve taken a hit over the past two weeks. Your lungs may not be able to take it.’ I like using it as an aspect of the World Championship match.”

Bully Ray would finish by saying how the positive test could also work as an ‘out’ for WWE taking the title off of Drew McIntyre. “And it’s also something, not for Drew to fall back on, but people to fall back on for Drew. Because they’ll say, ‘oh well Drew had COVID, maybe he wasn’t strong enough. Then drew goes, ‘you know what? Enough with this COVID excuse. No, I lost, Goldberg was the better guy but at WrestleMania I’m going to get my championship back.'”

With WWE being completely averse to mentioning COVID-19 on television on air this seems unlikely.

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that WWE should use Drew McIntyre‘s positive COVID test to further the Goldberg storyline? Let us know in the comments