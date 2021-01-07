Bully Ray: “Younger Guys Are Not As Smart as Older Guys Because They Don’t Understand Psychology”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the return of Goldberg.

There has been a lot of backlash from fans and critics online following the return of the WCW legend. Goldberg returned to Monday Night RAW during the Legend’s Night episode of the show this week, challenging Drew McIntyre to a match at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship.

Bully Ray would discuss how the use of ‘older’ talent is still beneficial to the likes of WWE and AEW, mainly due to the difference in experience.

Bully Ray on WWE Using Legends

- Advertisement -

“I don’t care about age” Bully Ray would begin on Busted Open. “I’ve never been one of these age guys. ‘Oh all the younger guys are just’…younger guys are not as smart as older guys because they don’t understand psychology, like older guys do.”

“That’s why Randy Orton and Edge’s psychology is 100 times better than anybody else in the company” Bully Ray continued. “So if you apply the right psychology to a match with Goldberg? You probably get 10 strong minutes, which is all you really need.”

Bully Ray would finish by praising Brock Lesnar for his work with Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and even beforehand. “Did Brock Lesnar apply the right psychology to his first run with Goldberg? Yes. Did it work? It worked beautifully. How long were the matches? Their WrestleMania was what? Five/six minutes? It works. So, if you understand the players? If you understand the characters? If you understand their strengths? You play to it.

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Are you looking forward to seeing Drew McIntyre vs Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2021? Let us know in the comments below