Charlotte Flair is fed up with ignorant fans and publications questioning her worthiness to be featured in main events.

Earlier this week, the Daily DDT blog ran an article titled, “Does Charlotte Flair Deserve the Hate She Gets?” Writer Max Everett had some mixed things to say about the 12-time Women’s Champion. He acknowledged she is very talented, but also labeled her an ‘intolerable’ corporate champion who gets priority treatment at the expense of others who ‘legitimately’ earned their spots.

“Charlotte Flair is the latest corporate champion to be selected by Vince and the selected face of the women’s roster… What makes Flair so intolerable to many is how she lingers at the top and threatens to demean and squash any worker that has legitimately made their way up the mountain.”

Charlotte Flair: “I Will Always Be In The Title Picture”

Charlotte Flair replied to the article on Twitter and did not hold back. She took issue with the author ‘garbage’ take.

“I should just scroll block this garbage, but words matter, so I will take a few moments to educate you since both a human and I would assume an editor allowed this bullshit to sully Al Gore’s internet.”

Charlotte Flair responded to criticism that WWE thrusts her back into the title picture whenever she takes time off. She defended her occasional breaks and pointed out the double standard as it relates to her male counterparts.

“I have taken time off three times while on the main roster. First time was when my dad was sick. Second time was a 6 week injury that was followed up by 18 months of staring at lights to help create a star. 3rd time is now. What exactly is it that I’m avoiding? I keep looking for the article where you trash one of the male champions for taking time off and being inserted back into the title picture. Didn’t find one. Shocking. Wonder why.”

She then laid out clearly why she always winds up in the title picture. “I am in the title picture, and I will always be in the title picture. It’s one of those unfortunate side effects of excelling at something; you wouldn’t understand.”

Bully Ray & Ric Flair Defend Charlotte

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray recently defended Charlotte Flair on Busted Open. Bully calls her one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. Unfortunately, says some ‘foolish and ignorant’ fans can’t appreciate that. “She’s possibly in the top three females of all time,” said Bully. “It’s not even up for debate. That’s a cold hard fact. And to sit there on social media and to talk crap about Charlotte? ‘Oh, she’s only in that spot because her father.’ I mean, how old is that one? Because OF COURSE if she didn’t have the last name Flair? She wouldn’t be as athletic as she is, she wouldn’t look as good as she does. She wouldn’t have the gear that she does…just stop it already!”

Charlotte’s father Ric Flair also recently sang her praises. Of course he may be a bit biased, but if anybody knows what it takes to make a successful pro wrestler, it’s Ric Flair. He told CBS Sports, “She’s the best woman on the roster, but she’s the best woman of all time. I’ve been in the business 49 years. Give me an example of who you think is better. You can’t.”

Charlotte Flair‘s track record of success speaks for itself. Pay per view main events, singles matches, tag team matches, Royal Rumbles, she does it all. She is a 5-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, a 4-time RAW Women’s Champion, held the NXT Women’s Championship twice and was the final WWE Divas Champion. She’s one half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and won last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble.