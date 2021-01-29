Charlotte Flair On Ronda Rousey’s Impact On Women’s Roster, If WWE Needs Her

There have been some recent rumblings about Ronda Rousey returning to WWE to fill the gap left by Becky Lynch but Charlotte Flair believes that the company doesn’t need the former UFC star.

The Queen recently had an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling where she talked about a number of things and also shared her thoughts on the former MMA star.

Flair was asked about Rousey’s impact on WWE‘s women’s roster and whether the company needs her. Responding to it, Charlotte explained that need is a very strong word:

‘Need’ is a very strong word. Do I think Ronda would add to the division? 100% but ‘need’? No, we have an incredible roster of already established stars and some of them are on the rise so ‘need’ I think is a strong word, but do I think she brings a lot to the table? 100%.”

While there has been no official update on Ronda Rousey’s return, the former women’s champion was spotted training in the ring last year and despite not being announced for the bout, she is still one of the favorites to win this year’s women’s Royal Rumble.

Charlotte Flair has previously competed against the former UFC Champion on multiple occasions and if Rousey does return to the company at some point, it’s almost certain that we will see these two sharing a ring once again.