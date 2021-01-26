Chris Jericho & Jim Cornette Exchange Insults On Social Media

AEW star Chris Jericho and legendary manager/promoter Jim Cornette are the latest wrestling personalities to exchange trash talk in public.

Jericho recently addressed Cornette’s negative comments about him on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast. Jericho said that Cornette and his co-host’s comments don’t bother him. In fact, he’s happy to give them material to talk about. Cornette fired back, as seen below.

Jericho posted the following Monday afternoon:

I’ve been told @TheJimCornette & his sidekick @greatbrianlast continue to brutally bury me for everything I do & say. My response to that is this….have at it! You’re entitled to ur opinions & Im honored to provide content that helps u pay your bills. Best of luck to both of u! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 25, 2021

Cornette then issued two responses earlier today.

Thanks Chris–If you put the vodka down, got on a low-carb diet, had enough pride to quit doing cheerleading routines with outlaw wrestlers & stopped giving your money to a lunatic psychopath leading an insurrection against the US, I don't know WHAT I'd talk about. #StupidIdiot https://t.co/xE5DuQ19pY — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) January 26, 2021

Shortly after that Tweet, Cornette realized he forgot to comment on Jericho’s band “Fozzy” playing the Sturgis festival this summer. The event has been labeled a “Super Spreader” event by some.

Sorry, I forgot to mention recklessly and with no regard for anyone's safety spreading a potentially deadly disease around the world because his midlife crisis demands he go out and play with the children. There's that too. https://t.co/xnOi1TBKjD — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) January 26, 2021

Jericho also expressed similar sentiment in a Tweet sent to Sebastian Bach yesterday.

I’ve been told that @sebastianbach continues to go out of his way to bury me. My response is this…be my guest! You are entitled to ur opinion & it doesn’t affect me either way. I still dig ur work on the first 3 @OfficialSkidRow albums & look forward to ur new record. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 25, 2021

Bach has criticized Jericho for numerous things in the past. He was upset that Jericho’s band called their tour “Fozzy Across America” which he felt was a take on Skid Row’s “Skids Across America” tour. The singer eventually deleted his Tweet regarding this, however.

Bach has also accused Jericho of lip-syncing.

I've texted you three times no response. I will sing in your face anytime you want — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Jericho’s guitarist spoke about Bach in a reply to this thread as well.

“Any time I have witnessed Sebastian’s name come up in a group setting, the room enthusiastically lines up to say the worst things about him. He’s universally disliked, never witnessed a more unifying topic. @IAmJericho has ALWAY come to the guy’s defense and shuts it down.”