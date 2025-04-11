Update On Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract After Not Ruling Out WWE Return

Chris Jericho could return to WWE before WrestleMania 42 if he wants.

The former AEW Champion teased taking a break from AEW during the April 9 Dynamite. This came after Jericho dropped the ROH title to Bandido during the Dynasty PPV on Sunday.

Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on Y2J during his Dynamite review show. He noted that Chris Jericho has a Foggy tour coming up. Interestingly, he also revealed that the wrestling veteran’s current deal is up at the start of next year:

“He’s got a tour coming up. But I hate to be the bearer of bad news for those that don’t want to see him; he’s only got one Wednesday date there. Now, he is not planned for ROH stuff. They wanted to kinda send him away for that. But, man’s got like eight, nine months left on his deal.”

Chris Jericho talked about a potential WWE return only a few days ago, saying that it would be crazy for him to rule out the possibility. The former WWE champion even went on to claim that he would have considered an offer from the company even if Vince McMahon was still leading the creative.

Many believe that Jericho has done everything he could in AEW, and working with the new crop of WWE talent might be a more interesting prospect for him at this point in his career. Having Triple H in charge of the company only helps the possibility.

As for his immediate future, it seems like Jericho will be taking some time off before returning to AEW TV. Though having most Wednesday’s free even during the tour means he can be brought back sooner if needed.