Chris Jericho Talks Working With Younger Talent in AEW

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. Cody would discuss a number of topics during the interview, including the younger talent who are currently working in the promotion.

Chris Jericho would specifically discuss the young tag team Private Party. Jericho faced Isiah Kassidy in a match on the September 25th 2019 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho on Private Party

“The thing with this those guys? They’re like 19 and 21” Jericho would begin on the podcast. “They’re never had to do a promo in their life, at least not on national TV. When I worked with Isaiah Cassidy? It was his second ever singles match on live TV. Like for us we’ve been doing it for so long, but these are kids and they need advice and are probably super happy to get it.”

“But they must also be a little scared you know? Like ‘oh these guys never say anything, they don’t talk, they don’t ask questions.’ I’d be terrified if I was those two guys at 19 and 21!”

Jericho would finish by saying how it’s the older talent’s responsibility to look after the younger stars. “It’s kind of our responsibility, but these are just really young guys.”

Chris Jericho has of course been working with his own stable of younger talent over the past year. The creation of the Inner Circle has given ‘Le Champion’ the ability to help fresh stars like Sammy Guevara, Pride & Powerful, MJF and Wardlow advance their careers and stature on AEW programming.