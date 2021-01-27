CM Punk Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary Of WWE Departure

CM Punk did not appear on the January 27th, 2014 edition of WWE RAW. It was the night after the Royal Rumble and it seemed as though Punk was headed into a feud with Kane. Punk had eliminated Kane from the Rumble match the night before but Kane returned to eliminate Punk later on.

As it turns out, Punk never would return to WWE programming. The closest he’s come is hosting WWE Backstage on Fox, a show that returns this weekend before the Royal Rumble. Punk took to Twitter to comment on the 7-year anniversary of his departure from WWE.

?happy anniversary to me? — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 27, 2021

CM Punk’s WWE Future

Punk was initially adamant that he would never return to WWE. In recent years, it sounds as though he has softened on that stance, however.

“The answer changes,” Punk said on the Swing and Mrs. podcast last year. “It’s a very fluid answer. Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think, might be able to get it done. Nobody has dangled the correct carrot.”

“There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.”

