CM Punk Names His Favorite WWE Superstar Of 2020

2020 was an incredibly unique year in the world or pro-wrestling. Despite the many challenges wrestling promotions faced last year, there still were many notable and historic events that took place in the industry. CM Punk recently commented on who was his favourite WWE Superstar in 2020. He was asked the question recently as part of a Q&A session on Twitter.

According to Punk, his favorite wrestler in 2020 was Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg. Smartest man in the room. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021

Goldberg only wrestled twice in 2020. He performed on two of the biggest events of the year, however. Neither match went longer than 3-minutes. Goldberg defeated The Fiend at Super Show-Down to win the WWE Universal Championship in 2 minutes and 59 seconds. He then lost to Braun Strowman on night 1 of WrestleMania 36 in just 2 minutes and 13 seconds. Punk might be referring to the amount of money Goldberg likely made in 2020 for the 5 minutes and 12 seconds he wrestled during the calendar year.

Punk was also asked about doing a video game deal with 2K as part of the WWE series. He said he’s open to the idea but sounds pessimistic that something like that would happen.

Yeah but since it’s me, won’t happen. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021

Punk was also asked about the best piece of advice he’s heard.